AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
AIRLINK 144.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.54%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
DFML 51.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.67%)
DGKC 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.42%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
FFBL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
HUBC 154.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.91%)
MLCF 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
OGDC 138.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.53%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.1%)
PPL 113.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.63%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TOMCL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 51.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.99%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 8,364 Increased By 18.3 (0.22%)
BR30 27,119 Increased By 81.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 78,958 Increased By 110.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,054 Increased By 42.2 (0.17%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-05

Elimination of power theft from IESCO region is target: Chairman

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2024 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Tahir Masood, chairman Board of Directors IESCO has stated that elimination of power theft is the target from the IESCO region, said a press release.

He said that the general public is well aware that an indiscriminate campaign against power theft is going on in the entire IESCO region.

The Operations M&T and Surveillance Directorate with the collaboration of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and other law enforcement agencies are taking full part in this national drive.

Dr. Masood, in his statement, said that power pilferers are destroying economic growth of Pakistan and are also a great hindrance towards cheaper and uninterrupted power supply to valuable customers. He said that during the month of August 2024 our detection teams during meters’ checking caught 315 power thieves.

On account of using direct power supply, tempered meter and slow meter Rs26 million fine was charged and the police arrested 30 electricity thieves. He said that since the start of the crackdown in September 2023 more than 14,479 electricity thieves were imposed a fine of Rs688.4 million and the police arrested 1,913 power thieves.

He expressed his commitment regarding zero tolerance against power theft and facilitators and requested customers to report power theft on the numbers: 051-9252933 or051-9252934.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA IESCO power theft anti power theft drives Dr. Tahir Masood

Comments

200 characters

Elimination of power theft from IESCO region is target: Chairman

PIA sell-off likely by next month

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Improvement in indicators highlighted

No reports of IMF objections to power relief package of Punjab govt: minister

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Co-financing: List of 12 potential projects shared with EIB

Imran Khan warns against ‘destroying only identity SC’

ECP holds Islamabad LG poll schedule ‘in abeyance’

Read more stories