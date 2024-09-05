Elimination of power theft from IESCO region is target: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Tahir Masood, chairman Board of Directors IESCO has stated that elimination of power theft is the target from the IESCO region, said a press release.

He said that the general public is well aware that an indiscriminate campaign against power theft is going on in the entire IESCO region.

The Operations M&T and Surveillance Directorate with the collaboration of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and other law enforcement agencies are taking full part in this national drive.

Dr. Masood, in his statement, said that power pilferers are destroying economic growth of Pakistan and are also a great hindrance towards cheaper and uninterrupted power supply to valuable customers. He said that during the month of August 2024 our detection teams during meters’ checking caught 315 power thieves.

On account of using direct power supply, tempered meter and slow meter Rs26 million fine was charged and the police arrested 30 electricity thieves. He said that since the start of the crackdown in September 2023 more than 14,479 electricity thieves were imposed a fine of Rs688.4 million and the police arrested 1,913 power thieves.

He expressed his commitment regarding zero tolerance against power theft and facilitators and requested customers to report power theft on the numbers: 051-9252933 or051-9252934.

