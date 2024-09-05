Struggle for steel continues

Steel is the basic building block of development. It was due to the influential import lobbies that Pakistan lagged in this vital area. In Kalabagh the largest Iron Ore reserves were discovered in the early decades of Pakistan. Being a lean deposit work started on its beneficiation for extracting iron followed by conversion to steel.

PIDC (Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation) established a pilot plant using the German Krupp Wrenn Process to produce Iron Luppens for further processing into Steel. Unfortunately, the project was shelved. The powerful import lobby prevailed.

The struggle for Steel continued. Finally, the Soviet Union came to the rescue in the decade of the seventies by offering to build a steel-making plant at Pipri Creek, Karachi. It was the traditional Blast Furnace process that first produced Pig Iron from Iron Ore, which was then converted to Steel.

As young aspiring engineers we wanted to be a part of this effort. In the year 1976 our final year research project was titled; ‘Development in the design of Blast Furnace’. Finally, to our delight we saw one while we visited PSM complex.

In the year 1970 Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) started recruiting prospective engineers to be educated in Moscow to run the plant. Twenty candidates were selected on merit countrywide. While still studying in FSc, I made it at position seventeen. I wanted to be a part of the Steel Crusade for Pakistan. Unfortunately, due to the prevailing un-employment of engineers in the country, protests started.

As a compromise, five qualified engineers were picked up for the original slot of twenty, denying me the opportunity to study in Moscow. Despite the setback, I continued with my quest to become a Metallurgical Engineer though I was not able to join the Steel Mill that started production in 1978.

The plan was to initially use imported Iron Ore and Coal to be gradually replaced with indigenous raw materials. After completing my degree in engineering, I proceeded for higher education to Arizona which was famous for Copper Mining.

The Saindak Copper Gold deposit was also being evaluated there so my focus shifted to copper instead of Steel. On my return I was briefly involved with the Saindak project before it was handed over to the Chinese. Despite my persistent efforts I was unable to secure the minerals for Pakistan.

As Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) I revisited the struggle for steel-based on indigenous ores. Work was started on all the major local deposits (Kalabagh, Chinoit, Chaghi, Naokundi) together with development of Ferrochrome the much-needed alloying addition to produce steel. While for Kalabagh deposit the traditional Krupp Wrenn Process was revisited to produce up-graded Iron Luppens, for the rest as the grade was higher, DRI process was selected (Directly Reduced Iron).

PSM remained functional till 2015 producing 2 to 3 MTPY (Million Tons Per Year) against the national demand of (5 to 6 MTPY). Al-Twarqui Steel of Saudi Arabia also decided to enter the market by opening a plant in Karachi but were forced to shut down due to non-availability of gas.

Today the entire local requirement is being met through import. There are several re-melting units but no Mill to convert our local ores into the much-needed Steel. The import lobby finally prevailed. Currently, efforts are under way to take control of the assets of PSM by vested groups.

Pakistan needs to produce its own Steel by utilization of its own deposits, the crusaders are alive and alert, the struggle continues. I met the Russian Ambassador who has shown interest in the restoration of PSM. China is also in the run. Al-Twarqui Group can also be brought back. Its management of Pakistani origin are very supportive. Punjab Mining Company (PMC) has completed feasibilities for Kalabagh and Chiniot deposits.

Kalabagh ore is easy to mine and is ready for Iron Luppen production. Chinoit is the richest deposit but difficult to mine. Production at PSM could be increased around 4 to 5 MTPY while a DRI plant can be erected at Chiniot to produce 2 MTPY.

Once the Chinoit plant is up and running Chaghi and Naokundi plants can also be started. There must be a road map and game plan to achieve self -sufficiency in this vital area of national development.

Currently, it has been reported that Fauji Foundation is interested in buying Agha Steel, taking over PSM under private-public ownership is a much better option for the foundation.

Thanks to PSM there is a huge pool of qualified manpower to produce Steel in the country. The Sindh Government has been successful in establishing plants under Public-Private partnership. SECMC (Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company) is successfully mining Coal in Block II at Thar, which is being used to generate 660 MW of in-expensive power.

To meet national needs, it is time to look inwards for exploitation of our own resources instead of imports. Value-addition of our indigenous deposits can save the much-needed foreign exchange.

Pakistan is blessed with mineral wealth can be exploited by putting the pieces together, there are un-explored deposits if iron, copper, aluminium, ferrochrome, zinc, gold, silver, etc., waiting to be processed for the economic uplift of the country. The wake-up call of the Quran says, ’ And We sent down Iron, in which is (material for) mighty war, as well as many benefits for mankind’. The suffering people of Pakistan should not be denied of this gift of the Creator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024