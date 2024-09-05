Zia Ul Mustafa appointed to Global Advisory Board of ICMP USA

KARACHI: Zia Ul Mustafa, a seasoned management professional with over 25 years of experience, has been appointed to the Global Advisory Board of the Institute of Certified Management Professionals (ICMP) USA.

He brings a wealth of expertise in organizational development, strategic planning, and corporate governance. His distinguished career includes serving as President of ICMA Pakistan and the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). He has also held key positions at Rustam Group of Industries, Descon Engineering Limited, and Pakistan Expo Centres.

Currently, Mustafa is the President of the House of Professionals and holds various leadership roles, including Chairman of the Strategic Board of ICMA Pakistan, Member of the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Advisory Group of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), and Member of the Public Sector Advisory Group of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA).

