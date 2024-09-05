AGL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

PM lauds excavator driver Mohibullah for saving lives

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2024 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lauded the spirit of excavator driver Mohibullah from Balochistan for saving the lives of people who were trapped in the flash flood in Qila Abdullah by risking his own life.

The Prime Minister met the driver, who was invited at the Prime Minister’s House to acknowledge his services.

“You are the hero of the nation for saving precious human lives by showing courage,” the Prime Minister told the driver, according to a statement issued by his office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Balochistan PM Shehbaz Sharif flash flood rescue work Mohibullah Qila Abdullah

