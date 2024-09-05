AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-05

Senate body concerned at inordinate delay in NARC lease extension by CDA

Published 05 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Wednesday expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the extension of the lease to National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The NARC chairman informed the meeting which met with Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan in chair that the NARC lease agreement had not been extended since 2005, which was creating hurdles in the way of development of research infrastructure.

The committee was also informed that the total investment in agricultural research was at 0.37 per cent of agricultural GDP in 1996 and now it had declined to 0.12 per cent, the lowest in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries.

The committee also discussed the challenges related to international collaboration for securing grant-in-aid projects.

An NARC official briefed the parliamentary body regarding budget NARC with its utilisation.

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the total budget was Rs6,575.65 million, with Rs1,062.25 million allocated for operational expenses and Rs5,512.40 million for establishment costs.

The staff at PARC/NARC included 2,135 individuals, comprising 544 scientists and 435 para-scientific staff, he said.

During the visit, committee members visited various scientific laboratories.

The NARC chairman briefed the committee members regarding the functionality of the labs and the processes involved in the preservation and cultivation of different plant types before they were harvested.

The chairman also provided insights into the historical evolution of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), its establishment as the National Food Security and Research Division, and its affiliation with the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R). Both organisations collaborate on research across various fields to enhance productivity.

The committee was informed about the governance structure, which includes a board of governors, a chairman, and an executive committee. The committee also reviewed research achievements, including advancements in plant genetic resources and the development and release of new varieties and hybrids.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE CDA NARC

