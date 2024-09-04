Bulls rule the roost

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed on positive note due to fresh buying on low levels. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 73.02 points or 0.09 percent and closed at 78,356.32 points. During the session, the index hit 78,644.96 points intra-day high and 78,250.90 points intra-day low levels.

Trading activities however remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 436.672 million shares as compared to 457.280 million shares traded on Monday, while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 12.255 billion against previous session’s Rs 15.874 billion.

BRIndex100 inched up by 8.23 points or 0.1 percent to close at 8,277.81 points with total daily turnover of 343.271 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 112.95 points or 0.42 percent to close at 26,691.75 points with total daily trading volumes of 163.750 million shares.

Total market capitalization increased by Rs 9 billion to Rs 10.430 trillion. Out of total 443 active scrips, 203 closed in positive and 167 in negative while the value of 73 stocks remained unchanged.

Kohinoor Spining was the volume leader with 83.941 million shares and gained Rs 0.47 to close at Rs 11.13 followed by Symmetry Group that increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 9.99 with 37.132 million shares. Agha Steel inched up by Rs 0.20 to close at Rs 13.88 with 21.567 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Mari Petroleum Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 139.17 and Rs 66.56 respectively to close at Rs 7,000.00 and Rs 3,510.73 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Khyber Textile Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 163.50 and Rs 67.38 respectively to close at Rs 17,435.50 and Rs 606.46.

An analyst at Topline Securities said throughout the session, the index experienced significant fluctuations, peaking at 78,645 and dropping to 78,251.

This upward movement was driven by substantial gains in key stocks such as MTL, MARI, UBL, OGDC, and HMB, which collectively contributed to a 96 point rise.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 357.27 points or 2.07 percent to close at 17,583.79 points with total turnover of 11.838 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 76.86 points or 1.05 percent to close at 7,397.93 points with 32.680 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 135.32 points or 0.62 percent to close at 21,733.84 points with 15.822 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 45.31 points or 0.24 percent to close at 18,718.85 points with 32.136 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 45.76 points or 0.64 percent to close at 7,162.67 points with 19.762 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index closed at 3,963.29 points, up 1.38 points or 0.03 percent with 61.335 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said the stock market witnessed range-bound activity, with the KSE-100 Index fluctuating within a 403 point range, reaching a high of 78,654 before closing at 78,356.

The trading volume amounted to 437 million shares, with KOSM (83.9 million), SYM (37.1 million), AGHA (21.57 million), YOUW (19.8 million), and FLYNG (17.4 million) leading in volume.

