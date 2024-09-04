Lahore Biennale Foundation to hold 3rd World Biennale

LAHORE: The Lahore Biennale Foundation will hold its four-week third World Biennale from October 5 to November 8, showcasing ground breaking contemporary art from around the world centred on ecologies and sustainable futures in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood chaired a meeting here on Tuesday. District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DIG Operations Lahore Dr. Faisal Kamran, Parks Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore DG Tahir Watto, Deputy Secretary Culture Rahat Jabeen, Additional DGPR Abid Noor Bhatti, Biennale Foundation CEO Qudsia Rahim, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, and other senior officials from archaeology, tourism and education departments, MCL, Lahore Museum and the Lahore Walled City Authority attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that works of various artists would be showcased at all historical and cultural points of Lahore; artists from 42 countries would participate in the art and cultural programmes. Moreover, art exhibitions, conferences, poetry gatherings and dialogues would be organized at Al-Hamra, Nasir Bagh, Shahi Qila, Shalamar Bagh, Punjab University, Lahore Museum and the walled city.

On this occasion, the Commissioner said that Lahore is included in the literary cities of the world, adding that the literary and cultural image of Lahore would strengthen through such programmes and would go a long way for the promotion of creative art and culture of Lahore. He averred that artists from the entire country and other participating countries would participate in the event and added that the best arrangements would be made. He directed the relevant departments to issue NOCs as per the rules and extend full cooperation to the organizers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024