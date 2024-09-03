AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Bangladesh beat Pakistan for historic Test series win

Published September 3, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh recorded a historic first-ever series win over Pakistan with a tense six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing 185 to win, the visitors inched their way to the target 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Bangladesh achieved the target for the loss of four wickets with Zakir Hasan (40), skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haque (34) the main run-scorers.

Mushfiqur Rahim (22 not out) and Shakib Al Hasan (unbeaten on 21) brought the tourists home to spark jubilation among the visiting squad.

Rain halts Bangladesh victory bid after Hasan, Nahid demolish Pakistan

Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets for a landmark first victory over Pakistan in 14 matches.

Pakistan scored 274 and 172 in the second Test while Bangladesh recovered from 26-6 to make 262 in their first innings.

Litton Das’s 138 rescued Bangladesh with the bat before fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud (5-43) and Nahid Rana (4-44) wrecked Pakistan on Monday.

This is only Bangladesh’s third away series win in 33 attempts, having also beaten the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe three years ago.

