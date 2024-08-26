Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan and Bangladesh fined for slow over rates in 1st Test

AFP Published 26 Aug, 2024 06:42pm

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Bangladesh have been fined and docked World Test Championship points over slow over rates during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Monday.

Bangladesh achieved their first victory over Pakistan in 14 Tests with a thumping 10-wicket win on Sunday after both teams struggled in hot conditions on a flat Rawalpindi pitch.

“Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short and lost six WTC points, while visitors Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate,” the ICC said in a release.

Brilliant 191 by Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur has Pakistan in danger in first Test

Pakistan’s players were also fined 30 percent of their match fee and the Bangladeshis 15 percent, it said.

Pakistan slumped to eighth in the nine-team WTC points table after the defeat, while Bangladesh are seventh.

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan was also fined 10 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

“Shakib threw the ball at Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in the 33rd over of the second innings after the latter had backed away,” the ICC said.

The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi from Friday.

Icc International Cricket Council Test match Pakistan vs Bangladesh

