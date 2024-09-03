Honduras coffee exports slide nearly 20% in August

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran coffee exports dipped 19.4% in August compared to the same period last year, the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE) said on Monday, citing diseases hitting harvests.

Honduras is Central America’s top coffee producer and exporter.

August coffee shipments totaled 321,303 60-kg bags, according to data from national coffee institute IHCAFE, compared to 398,875 in the same month last season.

Vietnamese coffee prices rise on tight supply

IHCAFE Chairman Dagoberto Suazo told Reuters shipments had dropped because the country was producing less coffee due to diseases on its plantations.

From October through August, accumulated exports hit 4.53 60-kilo bags, down 11.7% from the same period in the 2022/23 season.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico runs from October through September.

Honduras expects to export some 4.98 million 60-kilo bags in this season, down from 5.34 million bags last year.