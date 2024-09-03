AGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.25%)
AIRLINK 142.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.53%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
DFML 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.82%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FFL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.25%)
HUMNL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.06%)
MLCF 32.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
NBP 57.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-4.07%)
OGDC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.83%)
PAEL 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 112.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TOMCL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 50.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,270 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 26,654 Increased By 75.3 (0.28%)
KSE100 78,366 Increased By 82.6 (0.11%)
KSE30 24,797 Decreased By -14 (-0.06%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Honduras coffee exports slide nearly 20% in August

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 12:02pm

TEGUCIGALPA: Honduran coffee exports dipped 19.4% in August compared to the same period last year, the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE) said on Monday, citing diseases hitting harvests.

Honduras is Central America’s top coffee producer and exporter.

August coffee shipments totaled 321,303 60-kg bags, according to data from national coffee institute IHCAFE, compared to 398,875 in the same month last season.

Vietnamese coffee prices rise on tight supply

IHCAFE Chairman Dagoberto Suazo told Reuters shipments had dropped because the country was producing less coffee due to diseases on its plantations.

From October through August, accumulated exports hit 4.53 60-kilo bags, down 11.7% from the same period in the 2022/23 season.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico runs from October through September.

Honduras expects to export some 4.98 million 60-kilo bags in this season, down from 5.34 million bags last year.

Coffee

Comments

200 characters

Honduras coffee exports slide nearly 20% in August

Finance ministry spells out 5 major economic challenges

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Read more stories