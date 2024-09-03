AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.92%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
DGKC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 153.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
NBP 59.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.02%)
OGDC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 11:38am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278.62, a gain of Re0.02 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 278.64 against the dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In recent months, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as traders keep an eye on some positive indicators and approval from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board over a new $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Internationally, the US dollar held close to a two-week high against the yen and the euro on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of economic data, including Friday’s US payrolls, that will influence the size of an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Investor focus this week will squarely be on the US payrolls data due on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts in a nod to the worries over the labour market.

Ahead of that job openings data on Wednesday along with jobless claims report on Thursday will be in the spotlight.

Markets are pricing in a 69% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut when the Fed meets Sept. 17-18, with 31% probability of a 50 bps cut, CME FedWatch tool showed.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 101.69 in early trading, just below the two-week high of 101.79 it touched on Monday.

The index fell 2.2% in August on expectations of US rate cuts.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid in Asian trade on Tuesday as concern about a sluggish economy in China bringing down demand outweighed the impact of a blockade of oil production facilities in Libya.

Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.48%, to $77.15 a barrel by 0156 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude, which did not have a Monday settlement because of the US Labour Day holiday, was 28 cents up from its Friday close of $73.55.

This is an intra-day update

