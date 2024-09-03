AGL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.62%)
AIRLINK 143.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.2%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.69%)
DGKC 78.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.29%)
FFBL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 154.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
NBP 59.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.19%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.21%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
TPLP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar steady as traders brace for labour data deluge

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 10:07am

SINGAPORE: The dollar held close to a two-week high against the yen and the euro on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of economic data, including Friday’s US payrolls, that will influence the size of an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The euro was last at $1.1060, not far from the two week low of $1.1042 it touched in the previous session, while the yen fetched 147.10 per dollar in early trading, close to the two-week low of 147.16 hit on Monday.

Investor focus this week will squarely be on the US payrolls data due on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts in a nod to the worries over the labour market.

Ahead of that job openings data on Wednesday along with jobless claims report on Thursday will be in the spotlight.

Markets are pricing in a 69% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut when the Fed meets Sept. 17-18, with 31% probability of a 50 bps cut, CME FedWatch tool showed.

This week’s overload of labour data will be crucial in breaking the debate between a 25 or 50 bps cut in September, said Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo.

“If the data remains robust, a 25 bps cut is more likely. However, a weak non-farm payrolls, particularly if it falls below 130k with another jump higher in unemployment rate, could push the rates market closer to pricing a 50 bps cut” Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the addition of 165,000 US jobs in August, up from an increase of 114,000 in the previous month.

Dollar edges to two-week high vs euro as US payroll data looms

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 101.69 in early trading, just below the two-week high of 101.79 it touched on Monday.

The index fell 2.2% in August on expectations of US rate cuts.

Sterling eased a bit to $1.31425 in early trading.

The Australian dollar was 0.14% lower at $0.6782, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.18% to $0.6223.

Yuan US Federal Reserve Australian Dollar Dollar US dollar index US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

Dollar steady as traders brace for labour data deluge

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Read more stories