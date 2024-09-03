Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PM for further enhancing Sino-Pak ties

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2024 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised the need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and China in the areas of information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture and other fields.

The prime minister stated these during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong who called on him here at his office.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said Pakistan-China friendship is time tested, adding that China has always supported Pakistan unconditionally in every difficult time.

The prime minister also commended vision of the Chinese leadership for working together for further enhancing Pakistan-China strategic relations and for the upgradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan-China friendship is indispensable for the countries, as well as, regional and global peace and development,” Prime Minister Sharif said, adding that Pakistan wants to promote cooperation with China in the areas of information technology, artificial intelligence, modern agriculture and other fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and other relevant officers were also present.

