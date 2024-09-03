Achakzai says he is ready to talk with ‘establishment’

ISLAMABAD: Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), an alliance of six opposition parties, categorically said on Monday that he would hold talks with all political parties including establishment to steer the country out of the prevalent crises.

Speaking in National Assembly, Achakzai, who is also chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), said that he would hold talks with the government and the establishment for the sake of political stability in the country.

Responding to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who questioned whether Achakzai could hold talks with the military, Achakzai said: yes, I will talk to everyone including the army chief.

Achakzai continued that for the sake of this great country which is blessed with all the resources, “the talks will take place and talks should be held.”

“Talks are needed to get rid of these crises confronting the country. I will hold talks with every institution (...) I will talk with the establishment,” he maintained.

In the same breath, he said: “We have to give an honourable face-saving to the establishment as they are honourable for us and this is the only way forward to steer the country out of the prevalent crisis, for which all parties are unanimous.”

“Nawaz Sharif wants to resolve the issues through dialogue. Asif Zardari calls for talks. So, Mr Speaker, don’t act like a typical ‘PML-N wala’ rather act as a custodian of the house,” he said.

He said that the need of the hour is that all the political parties and establishment should sit together to get rid of the crises confronting the country.

“The blame game of nurturing in the lap of military dictators must come to an end as we are all tarred with the same brush,” he maintained.

Earlier, speaking in the house, the minister for defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif questioned whether Achakzai – a staunch critic of the military – was ready to hold talks with the establishment.

He also accused PTI of moving from pillar to post to be in the good books of the military again, adding the recent statement by Raoof Hasan, the PTI central information secretary, shows how desperate the party is to get an “NRO”.

“If you (PTI and Achakzai) want to hold talks with them, go and talk to them. So, first decide whom you are going to talk? But I want to make it clear unless there is no accountability of ‘May 9’, there will be no talks,” declared Asif.

Speaking on a point of order, the opposition leader in national assembly Omar Ayub demanded of NA Speaker to form a special committee of the house to investigate the massive irregularities pointed out by the Auditor General for Pakistan.

He also condemned the malicious campaign against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, saying the party stands by the judiciary and there will be no compromise on the independence of the judiciary.

He said that the attack on Justice Jahangiri is a direct assault on the independence of judiciary, adding the standing committee on law and justice must take up the matter to ascertain as to why an independent judge is being maligned for not bowing down before the powers that be.

He also questioned why the legislation on hemp production is being handled by the Defence Ministry when it falls under the domain of the Science and Technology Ministry.

The defence minister could not provide a satisfactory justification for moving the said bill through the Defence Ministry except saying “it’s a vast subject.”

