Petroleum industry issues: Body agrees to proceed on all major areas

ISLAMABAD: The Committee, constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on petroleum industry issues, on Monday agreed to proceed on all major areas including early development of integrated energy plan, evaluation of gas usage from dedicated fields to optimise utilisation and early finalisation of the framework for implementation of Council of Common Interests (CCI)’s decisions regarding petroleum sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister on petroleum industry issues.

Ministers for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Petroleum and Power Musadik Malik along with other senior government officials and representatives of petroleum industry participated in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the committee reviewed the progress on the actionable points of first meeting.

It stated that the deputy prime minister expressed his satisfaction with the progress made so far and advised to actively pursue all the initiatives.

The committee agreed to proceed on all the major areas including early development of integrated energy plan, evaluation of gas usage from dedicated fields to optimise utilisation and restructuring of Sui companies.

It was also agreed to establish one-window facilitation cell for petroleum exploration operations, besides process automation and digitalisation of workflow at DGPC, early finalisation of the framework for implementation of CCI’s decisions regarding petroleum sector and rationalisation of port charges keeping in view the international standards.

It further stated that the deputy prime minister expressed unwavering commitment of the government to support the petroleum industry and achieving energy self-sufficiency in Pakistan.

