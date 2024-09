Vladimir Putin says Kursk ‘provocation’ failed to stop Russia’s Donetsk offensive

MOSCOW: Ukraine’s “provocation” in Russia’s Kursk region has failed to stop the Russian military from advancing in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the RIA news agency cited Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Monday.

Putin, on a trip to Russia’s Tuva region, said Russian forces were reclaiming territory in the Kursk region “by square kilometres” and the Ukrainian incursion force there would “be dealt with”.