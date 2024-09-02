Who said what on day seven of the US Open

NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2024 tournament at Flushing Meadows:

“It’s pretty insane.”

Emma Navarro after knocking out defending champion Coco Gauff

“Coco is an amazing player. I have a ton of respect for her and I know she’s going to come back here and win this thing again.”

Navarro backing Gauff to bounce back and win more Grand Slam titles

“So many people want to be in the fourth round. So many people want to make the Olympics. So many people want to be flag bearer. It’s perspective.”

Gauff, who carried the US flag at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, looking for positives after her fourth round defeat.

“I know that some players if they have their parents as coaches, they have quite a toxic relationship. There’s a lot of fighting going on. That’s not the case with us at all. We understand each other off the court the moment we get off it, and on the court it’s about practice, it’s about improving. It’s working out well. I’m No. 4 in the world, so it’s okay.”

xander Zverev on having his father as coach

“I used to hit the ball off a wall dreaming about playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium where the Williams sisters won and where Federer won like a million times. Iwant to be part of that. This court brings out the best in me.”

Frances Tiafoe on his liking for the US Open’s showpiece court after reaching the quarter-finals

“It’s not going to be for me, come on, let’s be honest. I think they just care about the flag. I will play against an American, and I think they will cheer for her, but I totally get it.”

Spain’s Paula Badosa on facing America’s Emma Navarro, a fellow New Yorker, in the quarter-finals

“I was feeling pain every day I was waking up. So for me, it didn’t make sense. Tennis doesn’t make sense if I’m not on the top.”

Badosa on a long-term back injury which pushed her to the brink of retirement earlier this year

“She gave me a great pep talk yesterday.”

Grigor Dimitrov on advice from old friend Serena Williams who watched him defeat Andrey Rublev

“I’m 15 years on tour, and it feels like it just went very quick. It goes quicker and quicker every single year because, let’s face it, I’m more closer to the end than the beginning. That makes you appreciate even more the times that you get to do this.”

Dimitrov still dreaming of reaching a Grand Slam final

“I think last time I went into the US Open 2022 saying I think that I’m a contender and I can win it, and I lost first round.”