DC visits FIEDMC

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (retd) visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and presided over a high-level meeting at the FIEDMC site office along with CPO Kamran Adil.

The CEO informed about the facilities provided to domestic and foreign investors in Industrial Zones Value Addition City, M3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate managed by FIEDMC.

There are 474 plots in the industrial zones established on 4496 acres area, most of the plots have been sold but the process of colonization is going on. 39 foreign investors including China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Canada, UK, Germany, Holland, Turkey, and Japan are working. The work of transferring the sale of plots to the portal is in progress.

