AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

DC visits FIEDMC

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2024 07:47am

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (retd) visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and presided over a high-level meeting at the FIEDMC site office along with CPO Kamran Adil.

The CEO informed about the facilities provided to domestic and foreign investors in Industrial Zones Value Addition City, M3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate managed by FIEDMC.

There are 474 plots in the industrial zones established on 4496 acres area, most of the plots have been sold but the process of colonization is going on. 39 foreign investors including China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Canada, UK, Germany, Holland, Turkey, and Japan are working. The work of transferring the sale of plots to the portal is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

faisalabad FIEDMC Captain Nadeem Nasir (retd)

