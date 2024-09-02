Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
NUST initiative 'FICS '24' concludes

Published 02 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Grand finale and prize distribution ceremony of Finding Innovative & Creative Solutions (FICS 2024), a flagship initiative of NUST towards fostering social entrepreneurship, was held at the university’s main campus.

The 11th edition of FICS expanded its international footprint to Turkiye and Azerbaijan in partnership with Azerbaijan Technical University and Altinbas University, Turkiye.

The robust competition witnessed as many as 800 project submissions from over 30 NUST Schools & Colleges, and national and international institutions. Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, graced the event as chief guest. Prominent amongst others were Lt Gen Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd), Rector NUST, and Ambassadors and esteemed educationists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Brunei Darussalam.

The chief guest, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, complimented the finalists of FICS ’24 and their mentors, particularly the winners for their ingenious ideas and solutions to address challenges facing the country and beyond.

