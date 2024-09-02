AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Alkhidmat launches fourth edition of Bano Qabil programme

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Sunday September 1, 2024, launched the fourth edition of the Bano Qabil program, drawing thousands of young participants to take the aptitude test for the upcoming academic session.

The test held at the KPT stadium, as successful candidates will join the IT based learning program Bano Qabil 4. This edition will run in collaboration with Sheraz Khan Jadoon Institute Keamari.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar encouraged the youth to excel in the IT field and shed all thoughts of hopelessness for a better future ahead.

Crediting JI Central Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for the concept and launch of Bano Qabil program; which will accommodate around 50,000 fresh entrants for IT education during the new session.

He said that the Bano Qabil program will help the youth from different parts of the country to excel in the IT field, urging that young generation should signal a ray of hopes to others. “Around 7.3 million children are out of schools across the Sindh,” he showed worries, blaming the ruling PPP for the decline in public sector education. He said that the PPP is responsible for the prevailing situation.

After the PPP rule, which runs into 16th consecutive year, has failed to help the youth, Monem claimed that his party will step up to facilitate every one of them. He invited the youth to join the JI as a member during the fresh membership drive.

“The youth need to take over the education sector and help improve it with a boost in conventional and skilled learning to change the social outlook in a positive way,” the JI Karachi Chief said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alkhidmat Bano Qabil program Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Monem Zafar

Comments

200 characters

Alkhidmat launches fourth edition of Bano Qabil programme

PSDP projects: Ministries, Divisions asked to ‘cut your coat according to cloth’

Jul-Aug: there’s Rs98bn shortfall, admits FBR

‘PC (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ to be presented in NA today

Conversion of power plants to Thar coal: Govt likely to ask local banks for financing

PQEPC exploring options to resolve its financial woes

2024-25: PSDP allocation for NHA cut to Rs161.264bn

PTI denies holding negotiations with govt

Promotion of tourism: Stakeholders call for optimal utilisation of fisheries sector

Higher taxation: BMP says govt has failed to pass on oil price decline to consumers

Islamic financing helps govt save billions

Read more stories