Alkhidmat launches fourth edition of Bano Qabil programme

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Sunday September 1, 2024, launched the fourth edition of the Bano Qabil program, drawing thousands of young participants to take the aptitude test for the upcoming academic session.

The test held at the KPT stadium, as successful candidates will join the IT based learning program Bano Qabil 4. This edition will run in collaboration with Sheraz Khan Jadoon Institute Keamari.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar encouraged the youth to excel in the IT field and shed all thoughts of hopelessness for a better future ahead.

Crediting JI Central Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for the concept and launch of Bano Qabil program; which will accommodate around 50,000 fresh entrants for IT education during the new session.

He said that the Bano Qabil program will help the youth from different parts of the country to excel in the IT field, urging that young generation should signal a ray of hopes to others. “Around 7.3 million children are out of schools across the Sindh,” he showed worries, blaming the ruling PPP for the decline in public sector education. He said that the PPP is responsible for the prevailing situation.

After the PPP rule, which runs into 16th consecutive year, has failed to help the youth, Monem claimed that his party will step up to facilitate every one of them. He invited the youth to join the JI as a member during the fresh membership drive.

“The youth need to take over the education sector and help improve it with a boost in conventional and skilled learning to change the social outlook in a positive way,” the JI Karachi Chief said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024