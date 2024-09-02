Rains expected in Balochistan amid cyclone impact

QUETTA: Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Sunday that the cyclonic storm ASNA over northwest Arabian Sea continued to move west-southwest-ward during past 12 hours and now lies at around a latitude 22.8 N & longitude 62.5 E at a distance of about 500km southwest of Karachi, 350km southwest of Ormara, 260km south of Gwadar and 430km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman).

The system is likely to track further southwest-wards and weaken gradually. Under the influence of its circulation, rain-thundershowers with a few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds (60-70Km/hour) is likely in Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani and Turbat till this evening.

Heavy rains may create localised water logging in low lying areas of Makran coast. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough or very rough with squally winds of 60-70 Km/hour gusting 80Km/hour till tonight. Fishermen of Balochistan have been advised not to venture in open sea till tonight while those of Sindh can resume their activities from today.