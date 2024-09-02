AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-02

Repair of roads to begin after rain season: mayor

PPI Published 02 Sep, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that road repair and construction work is being commenced after the end of the current spell of rains.

He mentioned that it is not unusual for roads to suffer damage due to rainwater, and the Engineering Department has been instructed to start repair work, immediately.

The KMC parks should see the initiation of modern projects to provide citizens with enhanced facilities and recreational opportunities, he said while addressing officials at the KMC head office.

Wahab directed that all development projects be completed by December 31. He stressed that pace of work on incomplete projects under the Annual Development Program should be accelerated to complete them within the stipulated time. He asked to allocate space in parks for urban forestry to facilitate large-scale tree plantation.

He said that internal roads and streets in various areas are the responsibility of the respective towns, and they are also responsible for water drainage. He urged all town chairmen to expedite the drainage of water from internal roads and streets and clear areas where rainwater is still present.

