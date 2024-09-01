AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
LPG price hiked by Rs7/kg

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday increased the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for September 2024.

The new move added more financial burden on the public already suffering from the sky-rocketing inflation.

The price per kilogram of LPG has gone up by Rs6.99 per kg, leading to Rs82.54 rise for a standard domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg, according to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notification.

Ogra announces cut in LPG price

As a result, the cost of a domestic LPG cylinder will now be Rs2,879.10, up from Rs2,796.56 in August.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 3.63%. The average Dollar exchange rate has slightly increased by 0.046% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.82.54/11.8 kg cylinder (2.95%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.6.99, the authority explains.

