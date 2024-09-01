JI leader Mushtaq Khan arrested

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Saturday arrested former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and some other participants of ‘Save Gaza campaign’.

Police also arrested social activist Humaira Tayyaba and other people who gathered at Express Chowk against the Gaza genocide and to express solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad according to which gatherings without prior permission from the district administration are prohibited. The administration warned that violators would face legal action, reiterating that any procession or protest without approval is unlawful. Police arrested over 20 participants of the march for violating Section 144.

