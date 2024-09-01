AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-01

Safe release of army officer secured with intervention of tribal elders: ISPR

Nuzhat Nazar Published 01 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: The safe and unconditional release of Lt Col Khalid Ameer and three of his relatives has been successfully secured due to the crucial intervention of tribal elders and local notables.

The abductees have now safely returned home, according to an official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

Lt Col Khalid Ameer and his relatives were abducted earlier this week in a remote region near Taank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising concerns over their safety.

The incident was followed by a coordinated response from security forces by initiating a search and rescue operation. However, it was the involvement of influential tribal elders and local leaders that ultimately led to successful release of the military officer and his relatives from the captivity of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The tribal elders, leveraging their deep-rooted connections and respected status within the community, engaged in negotiations with the abductors. Their efforts were instrumental in securing the release without any conditions attached, highlighting the pivotal role of traditional conflict resolution mechanisms in the region.

This safe and secure release of the abductees, underscores the importance of community leadership in maintaining peace and security, particularly in areas where tribal customs and authority hold significant sway.

The ISPR acknowledged the vital role played by these local notables, emphasising the importance of collaboration between security forces and community leaders in addressing such challenges.

