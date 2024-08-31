PESSI approves Rs36bn surplus budget for FY2024-25

LAHORE: The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) governing body has approved a surplus budget of Rs 36 billion for the financial year 2024-25 along with Rs 18.63 billion for the treatment of workers and their families at Social Security Hospitals and Dispensaries.

The funds were approved during a meeting of the PESSI governing body on Friday, which was chaired by Punjab Labour and HR Minister and Chairman governing body Faisal Ayub Khokhar. On this occasion, Punjab Labour Secretary Naeem Ghous, Commissioner Social Security Muhammad Ali, representatives from the Punjab Finance Department, and specialised healthcare and medical education representatives were also present.

The governing body also approved the implementation of an e-procurement system to promote transparency and improve the quality of goods procurement. The establishment of a Social Security Emergency Centre at Sadiq Public School in Bahawalpur/Rahim Yar Khan as well as the construction of a new emergency block and dialysis centre at the Social Security Hospital on Multan Road, Lahore were also approved.

It granted in-principle approval for the construction of a 50-bed Social Security Hospital in Kasur, the installation of solar systems at social security hospitals and offices, and interest-free loans for solar systems up to 3.5 kW for registered workers. In addition, the principle approval for two mobile dispensaries to provide immediate medical treatment for workers and their families was given.

The governing body also granted in-principle approval for mandatory training for promotions within the Punjab Social Security staff. Training will be mandatory for three weeks for promotion from Grade 17 to 18 and four weeks for promotion from Grade 18 to 19.

To encourage hardworking and honest staff, it approved an incentive allowance; officers demonstrating excellent performance in Social Security Medical and Recovery Directorates across Punjab will receive this allowance. Moreover, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), contribution targets and service delivery standards will be reviewed to select the Employee of the Month.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that all resources would be utilised for the welfare of workers. Efforts are being made to provide medical facilities close to workers’ homes and interest-free loans will be provided for solar system installation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024