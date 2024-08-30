AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Faiz removed on instructions from Nawaz, claims IK

Fazal Sher Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that he condemns all kinds of terrorism as terrorism is destroying the country.

After the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, our government started talks with the Taliban government for the eradication of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he said while talking to reporters informally at Adiala jail Rawalpindi after the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan said that the Taliban government was ready to cooperate with us and the former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed had also given a briefing to opposition parties in this regard.

Hameed had been removed from his position in October 2021 on the instruction of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said that during his government’s intelligence agencies were busy in curbing terrorism but today our agencies are only going after PTI to defame it. Without the cooperation of the Afghan government eradication of TTP was not possible, he said.

The PTI founder claimed that there was no terrorism during our government even though the Afghan government was against us.

He alleged that the present government is hatching a conspiracy along with Chief Justice of Pakistan QaziFaez Isa to steal the mandate of PTI.

Khan said that he did not ask any underground leader of PTI to come out as if our leader came out they picked them up. “I instruct underground leaders not to come out now”, he said, adding that we are not afraid of jail but the issue is that they kidnap our people.

He said that PTI Lahore president and Azhar Mashwani’s two brothers have been kidnapped. Jail deputy superintendent has been kidnapped from jail and police told the court that the deputy superintendent fled along with women, he said.

Khan said that on February 8, they have stolen our mandate and now a public gathering will be held on September 8 in Islamabad at any cost. “I urge the whole nation to come out on September 8”, he said.

Earlier, the Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, summoned Adiala jail deputy superintendent over Khan’s complaint that despite court’s order jail authorities did not allow him to talk to his sons.

During the hearing, Khan came to the rostrum and told the judge the jail authorities did not let him talk to his sons. He also informed the court that the jail authorities did not allow his legal team, family members and media persons to attend the hearing.

Following the complaint of Khan, the court summoned AdialaJail Deputy Superintendent Tahir Shah.

Khan told the court that despite court’s order jail authorities had not allowed him to talk to his sons for the last three weeks.

