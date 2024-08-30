AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.49 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.01%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
DFML 52.99 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (4.52%)
DGKC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.98%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 153.94 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.17%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
NBP 61.51 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (7.03%)
OGDC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.54%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.25%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.36%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,389 Increased By 64.5 (0.77%)
BR30 26,870 Increased By 152.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,848 Increased By 498 (0.64%)
KSE30 25,040 Increased By 154.4 (0.62%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-30

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

Wasim Iqbal Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 09:51am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to announce a reduction in fuel prices for the third consecutive fortnight, starting from September 1, 2024. According to sources, a decrease of Rs 3.10 per liter is expected for petrol and Rs 2.50 per liter for high-speed diesel (HSD).

The decision is largely influenced by the declining trend in international petroleum product prices.

The government is currently finalising the exact figures, taking into account the current petroleum levy and general sales tax rates.

Breakdown of the proposed price changes:

Petrol: A decrease of Rs3.10 per liter from Rs 260.96 to Rs 257.86.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): A decrease of Rs 2.50 per liter from Rs 266.07 to Rs 263.57.

Kerosene Oil: A decrease of Rs 1.39 per liter from Rs 171.77 to Rs 170.38.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO): A decrease of Rs 1.96 per liter from Rs 157.02 to Rs 155.06.

The anticipated price cuts are a direct result of the recent drop in global oil prices. Over the past two weeks, crude oil prices have fallen by approximately $ 2 to $ 2.30 per barrel.

The average price of petrol has dropped from $ 82.50 to $ 80.40 per barrel, while HSD has decreased from $ 90.30 to $ 88 per barrel.

Premium on petrol has stood at $ 8.47 per litre and $ 5 per litre on HSD.

If approved, these price cuts will provide some relief to consumers and businesses grappling with the rising cost of living and operating expenses.

However, the government’s decision will ultimately depend on a thorough assessment of various economic factors and the impact on the revenue collection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

petrol fuel petrol prices Federal Government fuel prices HSD HSD price diesel prices international petroleum prices petrol prices in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories