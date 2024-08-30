Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts: KP cabinet approves enhancement of oil, gas royalty share

PESHAWAR: The 12th meeting of the Provincial Cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by ministers, advisors, special assistants, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries.

The cabinet meeting deliberated on measures pertaining to strengthening of police force in the province, strengthening legislative framework in livestock sector, players’ welfare, development and financial matters.

The cabinet has decided for holding Serat-un-Nabi (SAW)/Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Conferences on provincial, divisional and district levels and in this respect grant in aid were approved as required.

The Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the special and graceful arrangements may made for the conferences.

The cabinet also approved enhancement of oil and gas royalty share from existing 10% to 15% for Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts.

To strengthen police force in the province the cabinet has approved the creation of 791 posts of different ranks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for Tank and Lakki Marwat districts. The cabinet has approved creation of 5 supernumerary posts of Subedar BPS-14 in Dir Upper Levey (Provincial). Provincial cabinet has approved the creation of posts of senior public prosecutor BS-19 for police stations of Counter Terrorism Department in Directorate of Prosecution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To train police in southern and merged districts the cabinet approved establishment of Police Training School at district D I Khan. Monetization of uniform of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was also given approval in the meeting.

The cabinet has approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oversees Pakistani Commission Bill, 2024. This bill is aimed at addressing the grievances of overseas Pakistanis relating to Government agencies, refer complaints and suggestions of oversees Pakistanis to concerned offices and to deal with ancillary matters.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of the joint resolution No. 47 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Through the joint resolution the provincial assembly recommends to the provincial government to recommend to the federal government to cease the mental and physical torture of Imran Khan inside the jail and provide him appropriate facilities and Cell according to his status and dignity.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of the joint resolution No.38 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Through the joint resolution the provincial assembly has reiterated its determination to reject the rumours of a military operation (Azm-e-Istekam) by the Federal Government in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the way it is being paved before its implementation and as our Chief Minister and the founder of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has taken a clear stance that military operation is not a solution to any problem and it has not yielded sufficient results in the past, rather in the country and especially in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people had to bear heavy loss of life and money.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of the joint resolution No.35 adopted by the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution states that

“this August House adopt the opinion Number 22/2024 of Human Rights Commission formed under the General Assembly Resolution 1991/24 and its working Group on Arbitrary Detention and we strongly demand Federal Government to implement the opinion 22/2024 adopted by the working group on arbitrary detention on its 99th session 18-27 march, whereby group has:-

a) Declared that all cases under which Prime Minister Imran Khan and his colleagues were put to detention and confinement lack requisite evidence and trial conducted were against various articles of Right of Freedom and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

b) In the light of facts findings group asked in its concluding remarks to: (Para 94 & 95).

1) Cognizant of Khan’s age of 71, individual older than 60 years of age in place of deprivation of liberty face heightened risk of physical, mental integrity and life.

2) Khan and his colleagues have been made to disappear alongside illegal detentions countrywide.

c) The group in its disposition asked Government of Pakistan to: (Para 99, 100, 101)

1) Release Khan immediately and accord him enforceable right to compensate and other reparation on accordance with international law.

2) Conduct full independent investigation of the circumstances leading to Khan’s arbitrary detention and measures against those responsible for violation of HRs.

3) Bring its laws in conformity to commitments Pakistan made under International Human Rights Laws”.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of Joint Resolution No. 50, adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The resolution calls for the dismissal of fabricated cases against Murad Saeed, bringing his contributions to light, and ensuring his security. Additionally, it highly acknowledges his efforts for peace and requests that Murad Saeed be awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujat.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of Joint Resolution No. 56, adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The resolution pays tribute to Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, and states that his martyrdom is a significant loss for the Palestinian freedom struggle. It calls for support of the Palestinian people in their fight for freedom and urges the international community to stop the violation of their human rights and end all atrocities against them.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of Joint Resolution No. 65, 66 & 67 adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. Through the resolutions the provincial assembly resolves that since 1948, 76 years of illegal and unethical occupation of India over Jammu & Kashmir have been completed.

Today, the innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir observe the black day on 5th August across the globe against the military siege of Indian forces in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The exploitation of the people of Indian held Kashmir would no longer be prevailed in such circumstances wherein the nations of the world are enjoying their lives at liberty. Whereas, Kashmir is known as aorta of Pakistan and the treaty of 1947, Kashmir was declared the integral part of Pakistan which has not been digested by India and occupied Jammu & Kashmir, but the brave people of Jammu & Kashmir succeeded to liberate one part of Kashmir. To date, the brothers and sisters of Jammu & Kashmir are facing the brutality of Indian occupied forces consequently thousands of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters embraced martyrdom in line of self-determination and liberty.

The provincial cabinet has approved the forwarding of Joint Resolution No. 48, adopted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The resolution strongly condemns the attack on the Pakistan Consulate in Germany by Afghan miscreants and urges the Federal Government to raise the issue with German authorities to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

The provincial cabinet has approved the draft of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Registration of Brick Kiln Bill, 2024. The proposed bill aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for registering, establishing and operating brick kilns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bill also seeks to prevent misuse of precious agricultural land for non-agriculture purposes.

To regulate and control the zoonotic disease in the livestock sector in the province and ensure safety to protect and improve the health of animals and human beings, the livestock, fisheries and cooperative department presented a draft bill ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zoonotic Disease Control Act, 2024’ in the cabinet meeting which was given approval.

Chief Minister while discussing the agenda item emphasized for awareness of the public on the issue.

The Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative Department presented draft bill of the ‘The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act, 2024 in the cabinet meeting which was approved. The aim of the bill is to regulate the manufacture, storage supply and transport for sale and marketing of feed stuff and compound feed in the province.

The cabinet has approved amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Birth Death, Marriages and Divorce or Dissolution of Marriages (Registration and Certification) Rules 2021.

The cabinet has accorded approval for 500 million additional seed money, to be provided in two phases, for Sports Endowment Funds Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is pointed out that the total available seed money of 120 million seed money is insufficient to fully address the needs of players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for expenditure of rupees 8.835 million incurred during the recent flood emergency response activities in 13 districts of the province. This was approved as per the declaration of emergencies in these districts under National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Act, 20219. The provincial cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for expenditure of rupees 143.59 million incurred during the evacuation/repatriation of Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan.

The cabinet has approved the transfer of ownership of property of CEDAR Golf Course from Deputy Commissioner Swat to Sports and Tourism Department.

The cabinet has approved inclusion of deleted scheme namely improvement/widening/rehabilitation from Main Sadozai Hangu Road District Hangu ADP Project. It is pertinent to mention here that subject road serves as vital link connecting various towns and villages in District Kurram and Orakzai and crucial transportation artery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet has approved the enhancement of minimum rates of wages from 32000/- to rupees 36000/- per month for adult unskilled, juvenile and adolescent workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet has approved execution of safe city project Peshawar on G2G basis in light of the KPPRA rule 3(2)(c). The cabinet also approved financing of the project at cost of rupees 2.2 billion through supplementary grant.

The cabinet approved enhancement of allocation to the AIP Scheme ‘Economic Revitalization of the district North Waziristan compensation for the business lost (phase-II) for the current financial year 2024-25 to rupees 1500.000 million through approval of supplementary grant.

The cabinet has approved stoppage of the Eid package fund and subsequent re-appropriation of the unutilized funds to the Philanthropic Contributions Fund. Philanthropic Contributions Fund is a new initiative of the provincial government for the assistance of the deprived segments of the society.

The cabinet has approved relaxation of ban for creation posts for the employees of various category in Health Department during the current financial year whose services were regularized under section 3 of the Regularization Act, 2021 & 2022 and in light of the judgement of Peshawar High Court.

The cabinet also approved grant in aid for the registered press clubs and Bar Councils in the province.

The cabinet has approved the name provincial member Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of three years as provided under section 4 of the IRSA Act 1992.

