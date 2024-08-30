Customers are missing?

The entire quality movement is based on customer satisfaction. For an organization to grow and prosper it must have satisfied customers. Mainly it was lack of this trait that caused the collapse of the mighty Soviet Union.

Today the Japanese lead the pack by implementing the Total Quality Management (TQM) system built by Dr Edward Deming, an American Statistician. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan inherited a colonial system in which the ‘Gora Sahib’ was the customer.

Everyone was required to serve the imperial masters those who did not had to face the brunt. It was an efficient system that served the masters well. But when they left on August 14, 1947, the customers had to be redefined. When the ever-ambitious Ayub Khan tried to walk with the Quaid during his visit to East Pakistan he was seriously reprimanded.

During his address to the Staff College Quetta in 1948, he said, “Do not forget that Armed Forces are the servants of the people”. For the Civil Servants his words were: “Do your duty as servants to the people”.

In the land of the pure there has been a progressive decline. Amongst the original set of officers both in uniform and muftis the spirit of service to the people and common good was alive.

Despite lop-sided discretionary powers bestowed by the colonial masters, relief was provided to the people. Constitution-making proved to be a big challenge but once that was overcome in the formulation of the 1956 constitution, course correction became evident. Iskander Mirza, the first President, decided to pack the system. In October of 1958 there were two Martial Laws. First by the head of the state and then the Sipah-e-Salar (Army Commander-in-Chief) managed to take control of the country.

The servants became the masters; those who came in the way were run over, including Madar-e- Millat Fatima Jinnah. After the dismemberment of Jinnah’s Pakistan, the elected legislature succeeded in formulating a new agreement between the rulers and the ruled.

On August 14, 1973, Pakistan emerged as a constitutional democracy. The servants were pushed back where they belonged, but it proved to be short-lived. Bhutto’s Article 6 could not ward off the military adventurism of July 1977.

While the Republic was still recovering from the Zia Dark Ages, quality movement started worldwide. ISO 9000 Quality Management was made a requirement for all exports. Certification was declared mandatory by the international buyers. Documented systems had to be built to achieve customer satisfaction. I played a key role in this effort as local expertise was rare.

On assuming the charge of Chairmanship of the Science Foundation (PSF), work was started for the certification of PSF and its two affiliated departments (PASTIC, PMNH).

As the Quality Management team was in place an offer was made to other government departments to get certified. The registrar of the Lahore High Court (LHC) requested information about ISO 9000 based QMS. I got an interesting reply when I explained that it defines customer interface with the organization.

LHC has no customers, he insisted. In other words, litigants were treated as beneficiaries not customers seeking justice. No wonder there are extended vacations in superior courts, a hangover from the colonial days when the colonial masters had to visit home in Britain for vacations.

In America, when the rag tag militia led by George Washington won freedom from the colonial masters they decided to wrap up the system. The people got together to formulate a constitution in the year 1787 in Philadelphia, which has been followed in letter and spirit till today with very few amendments.

People were declared customers of the state who had to be facilitated and served. Walk into any office to hear the words “How can I help you”? Even traffic challans can be challenged for relief. Right to bear arms is enshrined in the constitution together with right to travel. There are no Exit Control Lists.

When Trump supporters attacked the Congress after his defeat in the last elections, they were all tried under the law of the land in civilian courts. On the recent assassination attempt on Trump, no Gun Control Ordinances have been issued or restrictions clamped on sale of arms.

After the WW-II while the Americans were basking in glory, the Japanese were forced to rebuild from the ashes of defeat. They started afresh with the customer in mind. Their industrial products started to enter the international markets. Today Toyota Motor Company (TMC) is one of the largest car manufacturers in the world.

TMC did not produce off-road vehicles like the Willys Jeep of American Motors Corporation (AMC) which had a huge market in Japan. As they drive on the left side of the road in Japan, AMC was asked to move the steering of the vehicle on the right side which they refused.

To meet the customer demand, TMC decided to develop their own Land Cruiser. In about a decade American Motors declared bankruptcy as their Willys could not compete with the newly designed Cruiser of TMC. Organizations that serve the customer flourish while rest are doomed.

The concept of customer is both external and internal. Japanese Kan Ban system is based on this approach. The forwarding department informs the receiving section in advance so that they are prepared for the next step. Readers are the customers of a library.

In a manufacturing plant, the production department is the customer of the stores where the raw material is stored to produce finished goods. The public at large is the customer of the marketing section. In ISO 9000 QMS a customer must be identified and served. Customer complaints are recorded and corrective/preventive action taken. In the event of Non-Compliance (NC) an organization can lose its certification.

Nations must learn from history for course correction. Customer orientation is the only way forward in the 21st century. Servants cannot become masters. Those who are meant to serve must not cross the line. Constitution is the document that regulates the state within a framework. Roles are clearly defined.

While the constitution of Japan was written by General Douglas Mc-Arthar after the surrender in 1945, the industrial framework was provided by Dr Edward Deming which they followed to emerge as an economic giant through ‘Customer Orientation’.

The message is loud and clear, ‘ Serve Thy Customer ‘ or perish. There is a famous Punjabi saying: “Anna Wanday Roarian Mur Mur Apnay Ghar” (The smart blind man distributed sweets amongst his own kin). This unkind distribution must change, in the words of the father of the nation; “Do your duty as servants of the people “.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024