AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Markets Print 2024-08-30

Japanese rubber futures up on soft supply, stronger demand

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rallied for the eighth straight session on Thursday, remaining at 13-year high, on expectations of weaker global supply and firmer demand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for February delivery closed up 2.1 yen, or 0.56%, at 373.9 yen ($2.59) per kg. The contract hit an intraday high of 375.5 yen, its strongest level since Sep. 1, 2011. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 35 yuan, or 0.21%, to finish at 16,640 yuan ($2,341.22) per metric ton.

The four-month period from September to December is usually the peak season for global rubber supply, but tight availability is expected to persist throughout the period this year, said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

Imminent seasonal shortage, combined with low inventories resulting from the long period of weaker supply from January to August, can prompt aggressive buying by manufacturing companies and major traders, added Jacob.

The prices of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) and block rubber were up 2.04% and 0.41%, to stand at 95.51 baht ($2.81) and 67.85 baht ($2.00), respectively.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy to very heavy rains that may cause flash floods and overflows from Sept. 1-4.

With the support of domestic policies to promote automobile consumption, the downstream tire industry has maintained a stable and positive trend, with rebounding tire production supporting demand for natural rubber, said Chinese commodities data provider Business Community. The front-month September rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 180.1 US cents per kg, down 1.2%.

rubber rubber price

