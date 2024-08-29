AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
Israel army says killed 5 Palestinian on day two of West Bank raids

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2024 12:30pm

TULKAREM: The Israeli military said its forces killed five Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in a second day of “counter-terrorism” operations that have killed 14 in total.

“Following exchanges of fire, the forces eliminated five terrorists who had hidden inside a mosque” in Tulkarem on Thursday morning, the military said.

On Wednesday, the military said it killed nine Palestinian in simultaneous raids in several West Bank cities and refugee camps.

The Palestinian health ministry reported 12 deaths since the start of the operation.

Witnesses told AFP that Israeli forces had withdrawn from Al-Farra camp in Tubas where several Palestinians were killed on Wednesday.

UN says Israeli raids risk worsening ‘catastrophic’ West Bank situation

An AFP photographer reported that clashes were still taking place in Jenin as he saw a drone flying overhead.

Israeli soldiers were also continuing to operate in Tulkarem, another AFP journalist reported.

Since the start of Gaza war, at least 637 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers, according to UN figures.

At least 19 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during army operations in the West Bank, according to Israeli official figures.

