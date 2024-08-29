SAU launches youth training programme

HYDERABAD: In a compelling address at the inauguration of the "Youth Skill Development for Future Leadership" program, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, underscored the critical importance of youth staying abreast of global changes and evolving leadership qualities.

The three-day training program, launched at the university's A.M. Shaikh Auditorium on Wednesday, aims to equip young leaders with essential skills for a dynamic world.

Dr. Marri called on today's youth to prepare for leadership roles by cultivating initiative, strong values, and a commitment to social welfare. He highlighted the urgency of addressing challenges such as economic development, research innovation, and geographical shifts while upholding moral integrity, appropriate behavior, and practical wisdom.

Atiq Raja, a distinguished social reformer and motivational speaker, reinforced the need for youth to re-engineer their thoughts. Raja stressed that a thorough rethinking process is vital for equipping the next generation to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving environment. He encouraged self-assessment to stay aligned with technological advancements and innovative thinking.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, detailed that the workshop is meticulously designed to empower youth for success in both their communities and professional spheres. The comprehensive training will cover leadership skill development, enhanced communication, emotional intelligence, problem-solving, critical thinking, and organizational behavior, setting the stage for the future leaders to excel in a competitive world.

