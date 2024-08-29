AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-29

Need stressed to resolve issues of women agri workers

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

KARACHI: Provincial Advocacy Forum for the Empowerment of Women Agriculture Workers of Sindh gathered a diverse group of stakeholders to address the pressing issues faced by women agricultural workers (WAWs).

Organised by AwazCDS-Pakistan and NARI Foundation in collaboration with the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the session was moderated by Barrister Rida Tahir, who highlighted the significant work of the SHRC on women’s and children’s rights.

Iqbal Ahmed Detho, SHRC Chairperson said that they have expanded the scope of legal aid to include labour and domestic violence cases.

The SHRC has also initiated training programmes for Judicial Magistrates on various laws, including the Bonded Labour Abolition Act 2015 and child labour laws.

Detho mentioned that the draft rules for the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act 2019 had been sent to the Law Department. He provided insights into the legal framework surrounding bonded labour, referencing Articles 11 and 3 of the Constitution, and discussed the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act of 1992, highlighting the illegality of advances and the development of rules in 1995.

Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to bring about meaningful change, recognising the challenges women in the agricultural sector face.

Justice Arshad Noor Khan, Judicial Member of the SHRC emphasised the crucial contribution of women workers to the economy and the importance of recognising their rights and contributions.

The forum concluded with key recommendations, including the need for enhanced legal protection, better implementation of existing laws, increased access to resources and training for WAWs, and continued advocacy and collaboration among stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture human rights SHRC agriculture workers women agriculture workers AwazCDS Pakistan NARI Foundation

Comments

200 characters

Need stressed to resolve issues of women agri workers

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories