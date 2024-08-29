Need stressed to resolve issues of women agri workers

KARACHI: Provincial Advocacy Forum for the Empowerment of Women Agriculture Workers of Sindh gathered a diverse group of stakeholders to address the pressing issues faced by women agricultural workers (WAWs).

Organised by AwazCDS-Pakistan and NARI Foundation in collaboration with the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the session was moderated by Barrister Rida Tahir, who highlighted the significant work of the SHRC on women’s and children’s rights.

Iqbal Ahmed Detho, SHRC Chairperson said that they have expanded the scope of legal aid to include labour and domestic violence cases.

The SHRC has also initiated training programmes for Judicial Magistrates on various laws, including the Bonded Labour Abolition Act 2015 and child labour laws.

Detho mentioned that the draft rules for the Sindh Women Agricultural Workers Act 2019 had been sent to the Law Department. He provided insights into the legal framework surrounding bonded labour, referencing Articles 11 and 3 of the Constitution, and discussed the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act of 1992, highlighting the illegality of advances and the development of rules in 1995.

Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to bring about meaningful change, recognising the challenges women in the agricultural sector face.

Justice Arshad Noor Khan, Judicial Member of the SHRC emphasised the crucial contribution of women workers to the economy and the importance of recognising their rights and contributions.

The forum concluded with key recommendations, including the need for enhanced legal protection, better implementation of existing laws, increased access to resources and training for WAWs, and continued advocacy and collaboration among stakeholders.

