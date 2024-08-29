LDA seals properties for non-payment of fees

LAHORE: In an operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal constructions in different areas of the provincial capital, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 45 properties over non-payment of commercial fees and violation of construction material SOPs while six illegal constructions were demolished.

According to the LDA on Wednesday, the LDA Town Planning Zone I conducted operations in Timber Market, Gujjarpura, Gulshan Ravi and the surrounding areas of Shadman. Among the properties sealed included private schools, clinics, grocery shops, banks, property offices, tailor shops, motorcycle shops, catering centres, steel stores, and others.

The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner-I Asad Ul Zaman, Director Town Planning Zone-I Ayesha Matahir and Director Town Planning Zone-II. Multiple notices were issued to these properties before the operation. As per the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, impartial actions against illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters are ongoing in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024