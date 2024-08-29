AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Elahi approaches LHC

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 08:08am

LAHORE: Former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the decision to add his name to the passport control list (PCL) along with his son Rasikh Elahi and his daughter in law Zara Elahi.

The petitioners argued that their fundamental rights were being violated by the inclusion of their names on the list.

They sought permission to perform Umrah with family members. They also asked the court to set aside the impugned decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC CM Punjab Pervez Elahi fundamental rights

