AGL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.42%)
AIRLINK 147.70 Increased By ▲ 8.95 (6.45%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
DGKC 79.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
FCCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.31%)
HUMNL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.15%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.87%)
OGDC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.51%)
PAEL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
PPL 112.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PRL 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SEARL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,338 Increased By 35 (0.42%)
BR30 26,741 Increased By 209.4 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,375 Increased By 382 (0.49%)
KSE30 24,878 Increased By 115.7 (0.47%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Türkiye Ambassador pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

Press Release Published 29 Aug, 2024 08:24am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Mehmet Paçaci, the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, paid a farewell courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division today, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, founded on shared faith, history, and cultural affinities.

The finance minister expressed appreciation for the outgoing ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue deepening its partnership with Türkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, technical cooperation, and more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Finance Division Turkiye Ambassador of Türkiye Dr Mehmet Pacaci Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci

Comments

200 characters

Türkiye Ambassador pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories