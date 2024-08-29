Türkiye Ambassador pays farewell call on Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Dr Mehmet Paçaci, the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, paid a farewell courtesy call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division today, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, founded on shared faith, history, and cultural affinities.

The finance minister expressed appreciation for the outgoing ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue deepening its partnership with Türkiye across various sectors, including trade, investment, technical cooperation, and more.

