Senate panel unanimously adopts journalists’ protection bill

Nuzhat Nazar Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting took significant steps on Wednesday to strengthen the rights and safety of journalists and media professionals in Pakistan by unanimously passing the private members bill, “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Syed Ali Zafar.

The bill was thoroughly reviewed, with amendments made to several clauses, starting from 20-D.

The meeting, held at the Parliament House, also saw the approval of the minutes from the committee’s previous session on July 10, 2024.

Additionally, the committee revisited other important legislative proposals, including the “Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” presented by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, and “The Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020” introduced by Senator Manzoor Ahmed.

These bills, focusing on enhancing transparency and access to information, were thoroughly discussed.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the committee’s decision to establish a Commission for the Protection of Journalists, a move aimed at safeguarding media professionals from physical violence, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances. The committee stressed that journalists are the fourth pillar of the state and emphasised the government’s duty to protect them.

The committee also addressed the controversial Defamation Act recently passed by the Punjab Assembly, with Senator Pervaiz Rashid urging that the law, due to its national implications, be discussed in greater detail. The committee decided that the draft of the Defamation Act 2002, reflecting input from all stakeholders, should be submitted at the next meeting for a comprehensive review.

In relation to her private member’s bill, Senator Dr Zarqa Taimur noted that she had reviewed drafts provided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and suggested further collaboration to finalise the bill for the committee’s consideration.

Meanwhile, Senator Manzoor Ahmed requested a postponement of discussions on his Access to Information Amendment Bill until the next committee meeting.

