PCB announces Champions One-Day Cup schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Champions One-Day Cup.

According to a PCB statement, the newly launched tournament, featuring the country’s 150 best of the best cricketers, will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29, with the opening match between the Wolves and the Panthers.

The PCB on Monday announced the five champion mentors with their team names and 15-player squads to be unveiled in the coming days.

The 50-over tournament will be played in a single-league format with the matches commencing at 3 pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, September 29.

Except for the September 16 match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30 am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3 pm. Lions and Panthers will go toe to toe in a morning match to allow Pakistan women’s versus South Africa women’s T20I to be broadcast live.

Champions One-Day Cup schedule

The tournament begins on September 12 with the final on Sept 29. All matches are at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; the Sep 16 match will start at 9.30 am, and the rest of the matches will start at 3 pm).

Here is the complete schedule: