AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,309 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,527 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB announces Champions One-Day Cup schedule

BR Web Desk Published 28 Aug, 2024 05:28pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Champions One-Day Cup.

According to a PCB statement, the newly launched tournament, featuring the country’s 150 best of the best cricketers, will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29, with the opening match between the Wolves and the Panthers.

The PCB on Monday announced the five champion mentors with their team names and 15-player squads to be unveiled in the coming days.

The 50-over tournament will be played in a single-league format with the matches commencing at 3 pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, September 29.

Except for the September 16 match between Lions and Panthers, which will commence at 9.30 am local time, all other 13 matches will begin at 3 pm. Lions and Panthers will go toe to toe in a morning match to allow Pakistan women’s versus South Africa women’s T20I to be broadcast live.

Champions One-Day Cup schedule

The tournament begins on September 12 with the final on Sept 29. All matches are at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad; the Sep 16 match will start at 9.30 am, and the rest of the matches will start at 3 pm).

Here is the complete schedule:

  • Sep 12 – Wolves v Panthers

  • Sep 13 – Stallions v Lions

  • Sep 14 – Dolphins v Panthers

  • Sep 15 – Wolves v Stallions

  • Sep 16 – Lions v Panthers

  • Sep 17 – Dolphins v Wolves

  • Sep 19 – Stallions v Dolphins

  • Sep 20 – Lions v Wolves

  • Sep 21 – Panthers v Stallions

  • Sep 22 – Dolphins v Lions

  • Sep 24 – Qualifier (Team No.1 v Team No. 2)

  • Sep 25 – Eliminator 1 (Team No.3 v Team No.4)

  • Sep 27 – Eliminator 2 (Losing Qualifier v Winning Eliminator 2)

  • Sep 29 - Final

PCB Champions One Day Cup schedule PCB Champions tournaments

Comments

200 characters

PCB announces Champions One-Day Cup schedule

Rupee closes weaker against US dollar

Pakistan’s internet disruption could continue till early October due to ‘submarine cable fault’

Pakistan, Turkiye call for more G2G, B2B partnerships

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil retreats as demand concerns offset Libya supply risks

Pakistan recall spinner Abrar for final Test v Bangladesh

$8bn CPEC debt re-profiling plan being prepared

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Read more stories