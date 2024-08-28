PM says attacks aimed at thwarting China cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that terror groups based in Afghanistan are behind latest Balochistan violence, who through their unholy designs, are trying to impede the country’s progress, ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and undermine the time-tested relationship between Pakistan and China.

In a televised address to the federal cabinet, the prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other areas of the country that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent people including the security forces’ personnel, and reiterated the unwavering resolve of the government and the Armed Forces to root out terrorism from the country.

“It is no secret now that the terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghanistan, are behind terrorist attacks,” he said while talking about the latest terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

The prime minister also stated that the government has already sensitised the Afghan interim government on the issue and also taken effective actions against them.

A day earlier, militants launched a series of attacks on Sunday midnight across Balochistan, targeting security personnel, as well as, civilians, particularly those hailing from Punjab. At least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives in these attacks while terrorists stormed police stations, blew up railway tracks and set almost three dozen vehicles on fire.

“The sacrifices rendered by the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism will not go waste…the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation are committed for complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” the prime minister further stated.

He said that such incidents cannot terrorise the people, adding that these “unholy designs” are just meant to impede the country’s progress, ongoing CPEC projects in Balochistan and undermine the relationship between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister said that his government has assured to provide all-out resources to the armed forces to fight out the terrorists, adding that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir and the armed forces personnel are determined to purge this scourge.

“Insha’Allah! Their nefarious designs will be foiled, provided we identify our enemies and forge unity to eliminate them,” he said.

He said that there is no room for terrorists in the country, adding that doors of dialogue are open for those who believe in Pakistan and its constitution. However, no talks will be held with the enemies and terrorists, he added.

