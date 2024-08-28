AGL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.19%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
DCL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
DFML 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
FCCL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 43.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.42%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.14%)
MLCF 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
NBP 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
OGDC 133.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 58.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.81%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 52.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.7%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,329 Increased By 6.2 (0.07%)
BR30 26,651 Increased By 89.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 78,153 Increased By 68.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,773 Increased By 9.6 (0.04%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

PM says attacks aimed at thwarting China cooperation

Ali Hussain Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that terror groups based in Afghanistan are behind latest Balochistan violence, who through their unholy designs, are trying to impede the country’s progress, ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and undermine the time-tested relationship between Pakistan and China.

In a televised address to the federal cabinet, the prime minister strongly condemned the terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other areas of the country that resulted in the martyrdom of innocent people including the security forces’ personnel, and reiterated the unwavering resolve of the government and the Armed Forces to root out terrorism from the country.

“It is no secret now that the terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghanistan, are behind terrorist attacks,” he said while talking about the latest terrorist incidents in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

The prime minister also stated that the government has already sensitised the Afghan interim government on the issue and also taken effective actions against them.

A day earlier, militants launched a series of attacks on Sunday midnight across Balochistan, targeting security personnel, as well as, civilians, particularly those hailing from Punjab. At least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives in these attacks while terrorists stormed police stations, blew up railway tracks and set almost three dozen vehicles on fire.

“The sacrifices rendered by the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism will not go waste…the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the entire nation are committed for complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” the prime minister further stated.

He said that such incidents cannot terrorise the people, adding that these “unholy designs” are just meant to impede the country’s progress, ongoing CPEC projects in Balochistan and undermine the relationship between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister said that his government has assured to provide all-out resources to the armed forces to fight out the terrorists, adding that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir and the armed forces personnel are determined to purge this scourge.

“Insha’Allah! Their nefarious designs will be foiled, provided we identify our enemies and forge unity to eliminate them,” he said.

He said that there is no room for terrorists in the country, adding that doors of dialogue are open for those who believe in Pakistan and its constitution. However, no talks will be held with the enemies and terrorists, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorism TTP Afghanistan Balochistan CPEC LEAs terrorist attacks CPEC Projects PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Security forces terrorist groups terrorist incidents Pakistan China cooperation

Comments

200 characters

PM says attacks aimed at thwarting China cooperation

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories