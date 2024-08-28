AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.97%)
AIRLINK 137.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.12%)
DGKC 80.84 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
FCCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
HUBC 151.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.62%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.38%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 9.5 (0.11%)
BR30 26,663 Increased By 102.3 (0.39%)
KSE100 78,174 Increased By 90.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,782 Increased By 19.2 (0.08%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-28

LESCO recovers Rs50m in a day

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: On the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder, LESCO has intensified its recovery drive against defaulters. In a single day, the company recovered over Rs50 million from 133 defaulters.

In the Northern Circle, Rs10.29 million was recovered from 25 defaulters, while in the Eastern Circle, Rs340,000 was recovered from 9 defaulters. The Central Circle saw a recovery of Rs900,000 from 16 defaulters, and the Southern Circle recovered Rs690,000 from 13 defaulters.

Additionally, Rs430,000 was recovered from 11 defaulters in the Nankana Circle, and Rs580,000 was recovered from 16 defaulters in the Sheikhupura Circle. Okara Circle recovered Rs240,000 from 25 defaulters, while Kasur Circle recovered Rs730,000 from 18 defaulters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lesco electricity defaulters Engineer Shahid Hayder Lesco recovery drive

Comments

200 characters

LESCO recovers Rs50m in a day

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories