LESCO recovers Rs50m in a day

LAHORE: On the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder, LESCO has intensified its recovery drive against defaulters. In a single day, the company recovered over Rs50 million from 133 defaulters.

In the Northern Circle, Rs10.29 million was recovered from 25 defaulters, while in the Eastern Circle, Rs340,000 was recovered from 9 defaulters. The Central Circle saw a recovery of Rs900,000 from 16 defaulters, and the Southern Circle recovered Rs690,000 from 13 defaulters.

Additionally, Rs430,000 was recovered from 11 defaulters in the Nankana Circle, and Rs580,000 was recovered from 16 defaulters in the Sheikhupura Circle. Okara Circle recovered Rs240,000 from 25 defaulters, while Kasur Circle recovered Rs730,000 from 18 defaulters.

