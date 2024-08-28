AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
M2 toll rates raised by 10pc

Published August 28, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The toll rates on Lahore-Islamabad (M2) Motorway increased by 10 percent from August 26, 2024. The National Highways Authority (NHA) has stated that it has signed a concession agreement with M/s Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited (a subsidiary owned by FWO) on April 23, 2024 for overlay and modernisation of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) on BOT basis for a period of 20 years and in accordance with that an escalation @10 percent in toll rates will be implemented from the 2nd operational year.

The toll fee for the M2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway has been increased, with the cost for a standard vehicle (cars/jeeps/taxis) traveling from Lahore to Islamabad now set at Rs1,210, @Rs3.39/km.

The tolls for wagons on the M2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway is set at Rs2,020, @5.66/km, for buses Rs2,830 @7.93/km, for 2-axle trucks Rs4,040 @11.32/km, for 3-axle trucks Rs5,[email protected]/km and for articulated trucks Rs6,770 @18.95/km.

