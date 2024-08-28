AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.97%)
AIRLINK 137.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.12%)
DGKC 80.84 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
FCCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
HUBC 151.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.62%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.38%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 9.5 (0.11%)
BR30 26,663 Increased By 102.3 (0.39%)
KSE100 78,174 Increased By 90.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,782 Increased By 19.2 (0.08%)
Markets Print 2024-08-28

China stocks slip on tariffs, e-commerce warning

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

SINGAPORE: Chinese stock markets fell on Tuesday, with Canadian tariffs weighing on shares of electric vehicle and steel makers and downbeat comments about domestic demand dragging on e-commerce shares, while financials steadied Hong Kong’s market.

The Shanghai Composite index closed 0.24% lower at 2,848.73.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.57%, with the consumer staples sector down 0.83%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.26% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.943%.

The Hang Seng index closed up 75.94 points or 0.43% at 17,874.67. The financial sector ended 1.15% higher and the property sector rose 0.84%.

PDD Holdings suffered a $55 billion wipeout overnight, after missing market estimates on revenue and warning of changing consumer demand and an uncertain environment.

Alibaba, down 4%, and JD.Com, down 3.7%, were the two biggest losers in the Hong Kong benchmark index. Trip.com, up 9%, was the top gainer after posting a rise in profit.

Canada, following the lead of the US and European Union, said it would impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and 25% on steel and aluminium.

An index tracking China’s EV-related stocks fell 1.2%. Automaker Great Wall fell 0.6%, though BYD and Li Auto pared early losses. The CSI Steel Index fell 1%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.34%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.47%.

The yuan was quoted at 7.1316 per US dollar, 0.14% weaker than the previous close of 7.1218.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 4.2% and the CSI300 has fallen 3.7%. The Hang Seng is up 4.4%.

About 23.07 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 83% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 27.67 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 22.74 billion.

About 2.70 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, 116% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.32 billion shares a day.

