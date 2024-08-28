AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.5%)
AIRLINK 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.49%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.72%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.45%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.05%)
OGDC 133.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TOMCL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 9.1 (0.11%)
BR30 26,666 Increased By 105.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 78,182 Increased By 98 (0.13%)
KSE30 24,773 Increased By 10.1 (0.04%)
Markets Print 2024-08-28

Iron ore futures up

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures rose to a near three-week high on Tuesday, boosted by growing buying appetite from steelmakers in top consumer China ahead of the upcoming peak demand season.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 3.34% higher at 758 yuan ($106.38) a metric ton, the highest since Aug. 7.

The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.5% at $101.75 a ton as of 0714 GMT, the highest since Aug. 9. “The main trigger for this round of price rebound is the reinforced signal of an interest rate cut from (the US Federal Reserve’s) Powell,” said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage Freight Investor Services.

“Moreover, some steelmakers started to stockpile iron ore to meet production needs for September when steel demand will likely improve, providing some support to ore prices.”

A few mills have planned to resume production following a maintenance period, sparking expectation that ore demand will bottom out, according to analysts at Everbright Futures.

However, thin steel margins and lingering high portside stocks remained headwinds, limiting the upside, said analysts. Steelmakers turned to losses from profits from January to July, versus a year before, even as China’s industrial profits grew at a faster pace. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE jumped, with coking coal and coke up 4.57% and 3.86%, respectively, to their two-week highs. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were stronger. Rebar added 1.12%, hot-rolled coil climbed 1.9%, wire rod rose 1.37% and stainless steel climbed 1.05%.

“Both output and stocks of construction steel products have been falling; the suspension of steel capacity swap bolstered short-term sentiment,” analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note. China temporarily halted its steel capacity replacement programme from Aug. 23 while working to revise the measures.

“But it’s difficult to reverse the situation where domestic demand remains insufficient,” Huatai analysts said.

