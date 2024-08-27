AGL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.36%)
AIRLINK 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.67%)
DCL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
DFML 49.55 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (8.88%)
DGKC 80.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.23%)
FFBL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
FFL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.59%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.23%)
NBP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
OGDC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.12%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.63%)
PPL 112.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
PRL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.85%)
PTC 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.04%)
SEARL 59.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.65%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.78%)
TPLP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TREET 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,333 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.15%)
BR30 26,628 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 78,253 Decreased By -318.4 (-0.41%)
KSE30 24,801 Decreased By -126.9 (-0.51%)
Miners, energy shares drive FTSE 100 higher; Bunzl hits record high

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 02:34pm

UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index jumped on Tuesday led by miners and energy shares, as copper prices touched a six-week peak, while Bunzl hit a record high after the business supplies distributor forecast a strong annual profit.

The bluechip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4% by 0715 GMT, after hitting a one-week high, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 was largely unchanged.

The UK equity market was closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

Both indexes posted a second straight weekly rise on Friday, with markets globally cheering US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s nod to initiate interest rate cuts at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

While high copper prices boosted metal miners , energy stocks climbed even though oil prices paused after sharp gains recently.

Bunzl jumped 11% to the top of the FTSE 100, after raising its annual adjusted operating profit forecast, helping the general industrials index touch a record high.

FTSE 100 gains as Powell signals rate cuts

On the flip side, Associated British Foods was the worst-hit stock on the benchmark index, down 3%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” from “Hold”.

However, investors also kept an eye out for tensions in the Middle East, while awaiting a crucial inflation report from the United States, with a dry events calendar at home.

Meanwhile, data showed British shop prices fell in annual terms this month for the first time since October 2021.

This comes on the heels of the Bank of England cutting interest rates from 16-year highs earlier this month, with investors expecting at least one more quarter-point cut by year-end, as per LSEG data.

FTSE 100

