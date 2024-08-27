Australian dollar rally pauses ahead of inflation data

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar paused its rally on Tuesday ahead of domestic inflation data that is shaping up to be market-moving due to the wide range of forecasts, while the kiwi also took a breather following sharp gains.

The Aussie held at $0.6773, having recoiled from a 2024 high of $0.6798 and dipped 0.4% overnight.

That is largely due to a rebound in the US dollar from eight-month lows as traders positioned for key event risks including Nvidia earnings on Wednesday and US inflation data on Friday.

The kiwi dollar slipped 0.1% to $0.6198, after falling 0.5% overnight and retreated from its 2024 high of $0.6236. It has support at $0.6178.

For the Australian dollar, the key risk is the July inflation report due on Wednesday, which is expected to show a marked slowdown in headline inflation to 3.4% from 3.8%, thanks to government rebates for electricity bills.

However, forecasts range from 2.7% to 3.7% given the uncertain timing of the impact of the rebates.

Westpac on Monday boosted its forecast for headline inflation to 3.4% from 2.9% previously, saying the impact of the rebates would be mostly felt in August and September.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in regards to how the rebates will impact on prices. We have been surprised by how enduring the previous rebates have been in holding down electricity prices, but we do know it will be very significant,” said Justin Smirk, a senior economist at Westpac.

Australian retail sales for July are due on Friday and will be scrutinised to see if consumers spent additional income after the government’s tax cuts, potentially adding to the inflation challenge.

With headline inflation expected to be back in the target band of 2% to 3% later this year, the Reserve Bank of Australia will be under pressure to ease policy, especially with the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada forecast to cut in September.

Markets are wagering on November being the likely month that the RBA can start to ease, with around a 50-50 chance of a move. A first cut is more than fully priced in by the end of the year.