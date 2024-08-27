AGL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.02%)
AIRLINK 137.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
DFML 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.18%)
DGKC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.43%)
FFBL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.17%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.29%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.06%)
OGDC 135.38 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.69%)
PAEL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.08%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.9%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PTC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.48%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
TRG 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
UNITY 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.21%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,373 Increased By 26.9 (0.32%)
BR30 26,753 Increased By 122.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 78,542 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,924 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.01%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Aug, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 23 bus passengers offloaded, shot dead after identity check in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Read here for details.

  • Chinese PLA Ground Forces’ commander calls on COAS Munir

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts profit of Rs75.3bn in FY24

Read here for details.

  • Bangladesh operations: Bank Alfalah receives non-binding offer from Sri Lanka’s Hattan National Bank

Read here for details.

  • HBL registers Rs14.01bn profit during April-June 2024

Read here for details.

  • Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.1bn profit in Apr-Jun 2024, over 86% lower year-on-year

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

Read here for details.

  • Hub Power Holdings enters JV for mineral exploration in Pakistan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates against US dollar

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories