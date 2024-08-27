Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

23 bus passengers offloaded, shot dead after identity check in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Chinese PLA Ground Forces’ commander calls on COAS Munir

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts profit of Rs75.3bn in FY24

Bangladesh operations: Bank Alfalah receives non-binding offer from Sri Lanka’s Hattan National Bank

HBL registers Rs14.01bn profit during April-June 2024

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.1bn profit in Apr-Jun 2024, over 86% lower year-on-year

Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

Hub Power Holdings enters JV for mineral exploration in Pakistan

