Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bangladesh operations: Bank Alfalah receives non-binding offer from Sri Lanka’s Hattan National Bank

BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2024 03:55pm

Hattan National Bank (HNB), a private-sector commercial bank in Sri Lanka, has made a non-binding offer to acquire Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) Bangladesh’s operations along with its assets and liabilities.

BAFL shared this development in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to inform that in connection with the proposed sale of Bank Alfalah Limited, Bangladesh operations, the Bank has received a non-binding offer from Hatton National Bank (HNB) of Sri Lanka to acquire the Bank’s Bangladesh operations,” read the notice.

The latest non-binding offer is in addition to the non-binding offer already received from Bank Asia Ltd. (Bangladesh), BAFL said.

BAFL informed that its Board of Directors has accorded its in-principle approval/acceptance of the non- binding offer received from HNB of Sri Lanka to acquire the BAFL’s Bangladesh operations/assets and liabilities, which is subject to compliance with all applicable laws/regulations and obtaining of necessary/ regulatory approvals.

“We will now seek approvals from the central banks of Pakistan and Bangladesh for HNB to commence due diligence on Bank Alfalah, Bangladesh Operations,” read the notice.

Earlier in April, Bank Asia Limited of Bangladesh expressed to acquire BAFL Bangladesh’s operations

Hatton National Bank is a premier private sector commercial bank operating in Sri Lanka with 251 branches spread across the island. The bank has been internationally recognised by the Asian Banker Magazine as the “Best Retail Bank in Sri Lanka” on ten occasions from 2007 to 2017.

HNB is actively involved in retail banking, corporate banking, international banking, treasury and project financing.

Meanwhile, BAFL is one of the largest banks in Pakistan, with a network of over 1,024 branches across more than 200 cities in the country, and an international presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and the UAE.

As per the latest financial results, BAFL reported profit after tax of Rs20.6 billion, representing Earning Per Share (EPS) of Rs13.07 for the half year ended June 30, 2024.

bank alfalah sales banking sector psx companies pakistan banking sector Bank Asia Limited Bangladesh operations PSX notices Hattan National Bank

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh operations: Bank Alfalah receives non-binding offer from Sri Lanka’s Hattan National Bank

21 terrorists killed in Balochistan after security forces respond to several attacks

Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi, other cities on account of Chehlum

KSE-100 Index loses 230 points in volatile session

Hub Power Holdings enters JV for mineral exploration in Pakistan

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts profit of Rs75.3bn in FY24

Chinese PLA Ground Forces’ commander calls on COAS Munir

Shell Pakistan posts Rs1.1bn profit in Apr-Jun 2024, over 86% lower year-on-year

Read more stories