Pakistani pilgrim bus crashes in Iran, killing three: media

TEHRAN: At least three people have been killed and 48 others wounded when a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed into a truck in southern Iran, state media reported Monday.

In recent days, Shiite Muslims have been heading to Iraq for a major ritual, with Pakistanis often travelling through Iran to attend the Arbaeen commemoration.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA said a bus collided with a truck late Sunday on the main road between Neyriz city in Fars province and Sirjan in Kerman province, leaving “48 wounded and three dead”.

It did not specify how many people where on board the bus.

Colonel Abdol Hashem Dehghani, a Fars traffic police official quoted by IRNA, said the accident was caused by “a technical failure” in the brakes and the driver’s “inability to control the vehicle”.

The accident occurred just after 24 people including Pakistani pilgrims on way to Iran, on board a bus, were killed when it plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In a separate incident on the same day, 12 men died when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan, after being prevented from crossing into Iran.

An army crane helped to remove the bus from the ravine and no further bodies or wounded people were found.

Iran has a poor road safety record with over 20,000 deaths in accidents in the year up to March 2024, according figures from the Iranian judiciary’s Legal Medicine Organisation cited by local media.

Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day of mourning for the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein, last year drew a total of 22 million pilgrims, according to official figures.

IRNA said that by August 19 this year, some 25,000 Pakistani pilgrims had entered Iran to reach the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala.