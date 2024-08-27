Man accused over British riots released: lawyer

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Monday discharged suspect Farhan Asif from the charges of spreading disinformation regarding the killer of three children in England that sparked widespread riots recently in the United Kingdom.

Earlier, the investigation officer (IO) informed the magistrate that the news had been shared on the social media previously and suspect only re-shared it. "The allegations have been investigated from every aspect and no evidence against the suspect has been found," the IO added.

The suspect responding to the query also stated that he deleted the news within six hours after sharing it.

The court after hearing the IO discharged the suspect and ordered his immediate release.

The Lahore police had arrested the suspect and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime wing was investigating the charges against him.

